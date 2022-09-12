I have been wracking my brain for something to say about Queen Elizabeth’s passing last week. I know there are many royalists in Cape Town, especially among the older generation.

My mother was one of them, and even just a cursory knowledge of history will tell you that South Africa’s map is littered with place names that pay homage to them. From Prince George Drive and the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, to Prince Alfred, Queenstown, King William’s Town and beyond, dozens of names can be traced back to the British royals. In fact, the reach of the house of Mountbatten-Windsor stretches across the world to this day, even if it is just in familiar naming of places and things.

Whether you like them or not, the fact is they have had a fundamental impact on society for centuries, and Queen Elizabeth II more so than any of her predecessors, largely due to the fact that she was on the throne for more than 70 years. The reverence with which my mother and her peers held for her is understandable. These are people who were teenagers when the royal family visited South Africa in 1947. Elizabeth was a stylish and admired princess, who celebrated her 21st birthday in the country, with a big bash thrown for her inside City Hall at the time.

In fact, I believe the traditional 21st birthday key with which she was honoured at the time, is still inside City Hall to this day. People lined Cape Town’s streets to catch a glimpse of them and those who got close to her, spoke about it for years afterwards as having been the highlight of their lives. And it makes a bit of sense, because 1947 can be seen as the last of the “good old days,” because apartheid was legalised a year later, starting the darkest chapter in South African history.

The affinity for her grew as she officially and unexpectedly became monarch a few short years later. Besides the fact that she was one of the world’s longest reigning monarchs, she was also one of the very few women to do so. And she will in all likelihood be the last queen to rule over the UK for many generations to come.

So again, I find quite a bit of sense in the admiration for her, especially by women. Of course, beyond ceremonial and ritualistic application, there is very little modern relevance for a monarchy. King Charles III has been waiting a terribly long time to take over the sovereigns from his mommy.