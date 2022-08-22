Times are so hard that even the good Samaritans are being targeted by thieves. These are people whose unselfishness literally saves hundreds of lives, by making sure some hungry tummies get at least one meal in for the day.

Recently a soup kitchen had to get protection, because organisers feared their beneficiaries might get hurt while waiting for a bowl of soup. It’s mostly children who stand in line for the food, but the area is also rife with gang violence that often results in innocent people getting caught in the crossfire. This is really the last thing people who do this sort of thing should have to worry about.

Then there’s the story last week of a soup kitchen in Lost City being burgled. Thieves made off with two massive pots and big bags of rice and split peas. These were tools and ingredients that Widaahd Williams was going to use to cook meals to distribute to hungry people in the community.

MISFORTUNE: Widaahd Williams She is the chairperson of the Al Furqaan Foundation, which she says feeds up to 250 people per serving, three times a week. Clearly whoever robbed her, knew this and still decided to deny them that small little lifeline for their own greedy gain. How did we get here?

We can no longer freely go out and help those who need it, without thinking of whether we will be safe in doing so. It seems that every aspect of our lives is now being ruled by the fear that we will be harmed. It used to be that you live by the sword and you die by the sword.