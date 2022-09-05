It’s not easy for me to admit this but for once, I agree with the EFF. I would like to think that I am big enough to give credit where credit is due.

Like the red berets, I find the whole ideology behind Operation Dudula to be a disgusting concept. To do to fellow Africans what apartheid did to the majority of South Africans, under the pretence of protecting our health-care system, is deplorable. It implies that the system would work perfectly if no foreign nationals used it, and we all know that is far from factual.

Activist supporters went as far as harassing people outside Gauteng hospitals to check whether they are South African and chasing them away if they are not. I’m starting to believe the whole thing is being orchestrated by certain politicians to draw attention away from their own failures. So instead of leading their followers with strong principles and values, they are stoking xenophobia by playing into the anger, frustration and uncertainty that is rightfully their own doing.

So that having been said, let me share with you a conversation I had last week with a Zimbabwean friend of mine. Let’s call him Ben. The conversation went a bit like this: Me: How are things back home in Zim these? Is it as expensive as here? Ben: Petrol is a lot cheaper back home. Food is very expensive, though. But we don’t really worry about that. We only go to the shop for cooking oil, flour and maize meal. We exchange with our neighbours and grow everything else at home ourselves. You should start growing vegetables in your garden. You have more than enough space. I can teach you how.

Me: Thanks man. I am planning to start one of these days. How’s the politics in Zim now? Ben: Things are much better. We Zimbabweans like to work hard, so we will find our way back again. We don’t worry about the politics. We just want to work and feed our families. You see me working hard every day. I am not scared of work. Me: I think that is the problem. South Africans want to be handed things. Some of us are not prepared to work hard for what we want. We want handouts for everything.

Ben: It’s so strange to me to see how we black people fight with each other. You don’t see the white people here in Africa fighting with each other. They are busy making money and making their lives better, while we are fighting and blaming each other for stealing jobs and stealing services. We are not stealing anyone’s job. A South African can also do this job anytime he wants to. But no, he wants to blame and fight. Me: That’s why we see the xenophobia happening. But things weren’t any better for South Africans when we had fewer immigrants … and it won’t get any better if we got rid of all the immigrants. Ben: Yes, and they know that. I don’t understand why they blame us for everything. You know, we don’t have this xenophobia thing in Zim. People from Congo, Nigeria, Mozambique, Somalia all live and work and own houses in Zimbabwe. We don’t fight with each other. You can come to Zimbabwe anytime you like and stay for as long as you like. They give you a visa at the border. No problem.