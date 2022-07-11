A lot of interesting words were spoken last week. Let’s start with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attended the funeral of the 21 young people who died in the East London tavern tragedy.

He laid the blame squarely at the feet of those who sell liquor to children, telling mourners that we are losing our future generation to the scourge of under-age drinking. Now, most people will agree with the president that this has always been a big problem, not just in townships in South Africa, but in all sorts of communities across the world. But we also know that it is not the sole reason why so many youngsters died that terrible night, so it shouldn’t be the sole focus for the remedy.

Yes, absolutely, clamp down on establishments that sell liquor to kids, but understand that healthy distractions for our kids are few and far between, especially in vulnerable communities where our youth are most at risk. BLAMED THE TAVERNS: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Henk Kruger Make sure there are ongoing campaigns and projects that they want to be part of and that gives them hope. Understand that part of the rites of passage into adulthood, is to experiment with anti-social activity.

We adults might want to deny it now, but we all did stupid, crazy and naughty things in our misspent youth. In a perfect world, the consequences of those dumb actions should never be lasting trauma, serious injury or death. The worst thing that should’ve happened to that young girl who quietly snuck out of her house that night to go socialise with her friends in the tavern, should have been to be grounded for the rest of her life – not the end of her life.

Our consequences are often unimaginable and tragic. Crime in our society means the punishment is almost always disproportionate to the relatively harmless crime. CRACKDOWN: Underage drinking For example, a young woman should be able to laugh about that time she got drunk in a club and was given a lift by strangers, while trying to walk home by herself.

It’s an extreme example, but I think you get my point that crime as a whole is an issue that requires a focused attention from the presidency. The Western Cape Government is following the same route, with talk of laws against taverns and under-age drinking. There are other, perfectly avoidable factors that led to the East London tragedy.

For example, we need to address the structural safety of buildings that are used as businesses in townships. We have seen enough disasters caused by owners flouting the building regulations. In this case, bad ventilation appears to have been another contributing factor.

Which brings me to the big one that nobody is willing to talk about just yet. And that’s mostly because there’s no confirmation what exactly caused the deaths at the Enyobeni tavern, but there are strong suspicions that the diesel generator that was being used, caused poisonous carbon monoxide to build up inside the crowded venue. This is a highly likely explanation and speaks to the need for a generator in the first place.

If there was a constant supply of electricity instead of load shedding, then naturally such a tragedy would never even have been a possibility to begin with. But like I said, we are short of enough information to draw that conclusion just yet. But the point is, it could have been adults in there and the result may have been exactly the same.