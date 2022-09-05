Gangsters living large in mansions and driving fancy cars must be sweating bullets. There’s a new law on the way and I couldn’t be happier, because they will now have to explain where they got the money from or lose all that luxury to the State.

Several of our crime-fighting bodies along with Sars have joined forces and come up with a tool that targets people with unexplained wealth that they suspect comes from the proceeds of crime. Previously they had to jump through many legislative hoops to prove that someone’s house was bought with money from crime, before they could seize it. Now, they can seize it first and it will be up to the owner to prove that it was bought with legal money.

The new law is mostly aimed at people suspected of things like corruption, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, but I don’t see any reason why they won’t be able to use it against gangsters. It is a simple, yet ingenius way to tackle criminal activity. The fact is, business people have to do regular tax returns where they declare their income.

Previously that information wasn’t always shared with Saps or the department of justice. Now investigators will be able to see what income you have declared and match it with your lifestyle. So if you say you only earned a certain amount of money but you’re driving a brand-new car every year, while extending your house, then investigators will automatically see a red flag.

There’s a reason why I like this law. Firstly, it makes things easier for investigators. Secondly, ordinary people who are fed up with crime, can anonymously piemp gangsters, which will put them on the radar of investigators who can then shine a light onto their finances.

Most importantly, I hate the fact that gangsters impress and lure our young people with fancy stuff and seemingly no consequences for their actions. This image of invincibility and luxury can be attractive to young people, who see no other avenues to achieving their dreams. They end up idolising these gangsters, who are often the only male role models they have from an early age.