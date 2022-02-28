“I’m going to be president of this country, whether you like it or not. And I’ll preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you. I think you must start adjusting to that reality.”

Those were the confident words of EFF leader Julius Malema, while testifying before the Equality Court last week.

He had a lot to say, but those were probably the most chilling words of all.

And with the way the world is leaning politically these days, Julius may well be on the money.

There is a lot of anger, especially among young people, who can’t find gainful employment, and those who can, don’t earn enough to live comfortably.

Julius – and politicians like him – have learned how to tap into that sense of disenfranchisement, however disingenuous it may be.

And that is why he had to be so calculating on the witness stand.

To be clear, I didn’t disagree with everything he had to say, but I could also tell that he was gloriously posturing and playing to his audience.

The militant, provocative and confrontational style of engagement, the antagonising, the insulting comments that had nothing to do with the matter at hand, was all directed at both his followers and those who are disillusioned by the status quo.

It was a free platform for him to seduce them and draw in their votes, come the next elections.

Most people will agree that Julius sounds a lot smarter these days than he used to. But his show of strength could’ve been so much more cleverly employed.

Instead of trading intellectual blows, being erudite or philosophical, Julius opted to entertain his followers with cheap laughs.

Yes, he was sharp and witty at times, but he was also fed-up, with an angry scowl and his openly aggressive manner was a clear indication that he wasn’t there to show off his brilliance, or ability for intellectual discourse.

He was there to show his disdain and his political ambitions.

He wanted everyone to know that he won’t cower to the system, or anyone above his station.

Young people love this, because they can live their own wishes vicariously through him.

Peppering his responses with political statements was another smart move; and I would not dismiss him easily at all.

It has been proven too many times lately that the politics of popularity can be superior to intellect, if the electorate is hopeless about a better life.

If indeed Julius Malema becomes our president one day, it won’t be because he won over the entirety of the electorate, but rather because the ANC lost the electorate’s confidence.

[email protected]