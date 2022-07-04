Powerful people need to stop pointing fingers and demanding change, when they do nothing to ensure the success of the status quo. I notice with concern the growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Andre de Ruyter from his position, because of his supposed failure to fix Eskom’s problems and solve the load shedding crisis.

The loudest call so far comes from the Black Business Council (BBC), which has accused De Ruyter of using things like state capture as an excuse for his failure to solve Eskom’s power generation problems. We cannot wish away the fact that Eskom’s current problems are as a direct result of the looting and the culture of self-enrichment that flourished. And that culture still exists at the state enterprise, to some degree. I understand the frustration. Load shedding is the single biggest problem facing us as a nation.

Now that the Coronavirus protocols have been lifted and our economy is slowly opening up again, we need to get back to work as quickly and as efficiently as possible. But we cannot claw back any of the losses we suffered during Covid, without the guarantee of stable electricity. And stable utility prices, but that’s a conversation for another day. It seems like all the odds are stacked against us, with interest rates being hiked again, inflation continuing to creep up and petrol prices going skyrocketing again tomorrow night.

It would be really nice if we could at least manage the one thing that is supposed to be within our control. So I understand that human nature is such that we want someone to blame, and – being at the head of Eskom – De Ruyter is the obvious target. But this man was handed a broken business that had been plundered from top to bottom for nearly a decade.

Previous executives could barely stand the sight of each other, never mind making decisions in the national interest; and board seats changed hands as often as our load shedding stages. De Ruyter still cannot get the full and total cooperation he needs to pull Eskom right. Contractors are sabotaging infrastructure, so they can be assured continued repair work; ageing power units conk in regularly, while others are helped along by corrupt staffers; equipment-theft; scheduled maintenance, uncooperative management and now staff who are on strike.

De Ruyter strikes me as a very capable leader, but what is this one man supposed to do in the face of so much adversity? What he doesn’t need is a peanut gallery of frustrated observers on the side lines, who could be helping him help all of us. The BBC and others should be engaging the other role players to get them on board with eradicating load shedding.

They should be talking to the contractors who are behind, or have knowledge of the ongoing sabotage. They should help to establish funds that small businesses can apply to for independent alternative power supplies, like solar panels. They should be running awareness campaigns and helping to secure infrastructure to prevent theft and vandalism.