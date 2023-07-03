Constitutional crisis averted, allowing us to focus on other pressing matters, like loadshedding. It was almost seven months ago to the day when I last wrote about the infamous couch that doubled as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vault at his Phala Phala game farm.

I was convinced that we were on the precipice of a power-grab that would see the president either impeached, or forced to step down. FAMOUS: Phala Phala-Gate Well, last week the acting public protector exonerated him, much to the ire of opposition parties, which is of course understandable, because as their name suggests, they are meant to oppose. But as I stated last time, while I support Ramaphosa’s valiant efforts to rid us of corruption, I don’t believe he is completely free of culpability in this particular matter and should’ve shed light on some of the curious facts around the Phala Phala-Gate.

So while the ANC celebrates and other political parties weigh up their legal options I remain very curious about the thousands of US dollars that were tucked away inside that couch, from where it was stolen under the cover of darkness, by brazen thieves. But I also believe that most South Africans agree that he shouldn’t have lost his job over it. And I’ll remind you why I say so.

Firstly, we can see the clear difference between the illegality of Ramaphosa’s supposed actions and the morally reprehensible behaviour of other politicians, including his predecessor. The difference is chalk and cheese; the equivalence of a misdemeanour versus serious crimes that impacted millions of people. Considering that he has someone managing Phala Phala, I’m not even sure that Ramaphosa was personally involved in the sale of those buffaloes.

It would explain a lot the chaotic nature of the paperwork, the cash exchange and of course, the couch storage not exactly the characteristics of a highly competent and successful businessman. But even assuming that the man himself took charge of the sale, the fact remains that this was honest money made from the sale of his own personal resources. As far as I can tell, none of it was looted from state coffers through dodgy tender deals, corrupt cadre deployment or self-enriching executive orders.

A businessman hiding some cash earnings from the taxman to avoid his liability, is sadly common and reprehensible, and more so when that businessman happens to be the commander-in-chief, who should display better judgement. But, considering the level of sustained corruption that we have been through as a nation, such a possible miss-step from a man who is clearly out to clean up government, is the least of our worries. As I said back then, I would support a stiff fine from SARS as they do in all other cases of this nature; and a severe reprimand with regards to the undeclared foreign currency, but certainly not firing him.

Secondly, we could all see that this was a carefully orchestrated character assassination, evidenced by the fact that details of the burglary were kept quiet for months. Politically this smear campaign was necessary because, despite his administrative failings and personal flaws, Ramaphosa is simply being too successful at cleaning up government. There are some very itchy long fingers forced to lay idle for fear of being caught, if not now then almost certainly later, as we have seen happening recently thanks to the Hawks, the Assets Forfeiture Unit and even SARS.

And let’s face it, these bodies have been particularly effective recently, with a presidency that is supporting, not undermining them. The fact is that Cyril Ramaphosa may have prejudiced us by not paying his fair amount of taxes, but he did not steal from us directly. He did not institutionalise brazen looting, creating an enabling domino-effect of corruption up and down the chain of command, the consequences of which will be felt for generations.

Ramaphosa isn’t too busy greasing his own palms to care about the well-being of the masses. Yes of course he can do better, but by almost every measure we have become accustomed to, he exemplifies political progress – most certainly over his predecessor and almost certainly over whomever would’ve replaced him. And it’s that momentum of progress that we should attempt to maintain. We cannot afford to take any number of steps backwards with anyone less capable and determined.