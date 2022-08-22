Kidnappings and extortion appear to be increasing at both an alarming rate and with impunity in Cape Town. It is a very worrying trend that government has allowed to get out of hand and that has now reached a point where it is almost impossible for the SAPS to get a handle on.

The protection racket has existed in Cape Town for many years, with whispers and rumours of nightclub owners being targeted most often. It all came out into the open with the story of the extortion of the Grand Beach Café a few years ago. Lately, we have seen this criminal enterprise being expanded to long-distance bus companies, basic service providers, building contractors and of course township taverns.

And as it is proliferating unchecked, innocent people are getting caught up in the violence and the pursuit of easy money. In the case of the long-distance bus companies, drivers are losing their lives and passengers are being traumatised when the buses are shot at or forced off the road. Recently, an extortion racket in Bishop Lavis appears to have won, when builders were forced off the site, because the contractor refused to pay protection money.

According to reports, the demand for cash was made openly and in the presence of police. Those behind the criminal scheme appear to have gotten their way and are now in charge of the building and refitting of the local KFC. When Eskom refused to pay a R20 000 protection fee for staff to do maintenance work in Khayelitsha, residents had to step in to ensure their safety to make sure they could get electricity in their homes.

STANCE: Eskom workers guarded in Khayelitsha Informal traders in the townships are targets of extortion gangs, and so are immigrant tuckshop owners. A tavern owner who refused to pay, was gunned down recently. And these are only the stories that we know about.

Due to the fear and intimidation factor, it is entirely possible that it is a lot more widespread, but that small business people are simply too scared to report it to the SAPS. And then of course there are the increased abductions for ransom. At first it was mostly adults that were being targeted by kidnappers. And those continue to happen, as witnessed by the taking of businessman Ismail Rajah. He spent more than three months as a hostage of a group of men who tortured him while demanding a R25 million ransom from his family.

More and more children are now becoming victims. I have written about the four young Moti brothers who spent three weeks in the captive company of their abductors. And last week, all of Cape Town held its collective breath for the safe return of six-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar, taken from outside his house in Kensington at gunpoint. Shahnawaaz Asghar taken from outside his house in Kensington I cannot imagine the helplessness his father must have felt at that moment when one of the kidnappers pointed a gun at him and made off with his son. And then not knowing if the kidnapper ever planned to return him unharmed.

I can only imagine all the terrifying scenarios that must have gone through the family’s minds in that time; from muti killings to trafficking. I am so happy for them that little Shahnawaaz was returned safe, sound and in good spirits. The province’s Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen admitted that kidnappings had increased by 100% in Gugulethu and 122% in Mitchells Plain.

Those are crazy statistics and should be more than enough to focus a bright limelight onto this issue. As parents, it paralyses us with fear knowing that our kids could be next, simply because it looks like we may have a little money. And if that isn’t enough to light a fire under the authorities, then they must realise that it affects tourism and government’s plan to create jobs through increased business activity.