By the time you read this, I would’ve spent my second night in America. I would’ve liked to share some of my actual experiences with you by now, but I didn’t want to risk missing my deadline due to flight delays, or some other unforeseen event.

So it will have to wait for next week, by which time I will already be back. So using what little I know from the extensive Googling I did before arriving, let me share some of my expectations. Although I have been invited on numerous occasions and even declined a few complimentary offers over the years, I have never been to the USA before.

The simple truth is, I have never been curious enough; and based on everything I have read and heard, quite frankly, I was more than a little put off by the idea. Whenever there was an opportunity for me to go to America or anywhere else, I would always choose … anywhere else. This time I found myself with an offer that left me feeling even more apprehensive than before.

Given every stereotype that I have been exposed to about the “racist and backward deep south”, my first visit to the USA, is in fact the south – Georgia, to be exact. My Smile FM Breakfast Show team and I are exploring the state’s sprawling capital city of Atlanta, by invitation of Delta Airlines, which is opening a direct route from Cape Town soon. LIFTOFF: Smile FM team and I flew to US with Delta Airlines There are several reason why I decided to accept this particular opportunity, compared to the previous occasions.

Georgia is practically the only southern state that has turned blue; in other words, they voted for the Democrats in the last election, helping to get rid of Donald Trump as president. It is also the birthplace of one of history’s most iconic civil right’s leaders – Dr Martin Luther King Jnr, whom I have always greatly admired. Just those two things alone are both signs of redemption, and also gives the city an attractive allure that I am actually very excited about experiencing first-hand.

Given all the regressive strife that the land of the free has been experiencing lately – from criminalising abortions, to renewed racial tensions, police brutality, political violence and mass shootings – I am now more keen than ever before to observe Americans in their natural habitat. Former PREZ: Donald Trump. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly So, thus, I find myself in Atlanta – a city where Elton John has a palatial apartment, the mecca of hip hop and hometown of Tyler Perry, Toni Braxton and Usher, amongst other big-name personalities. I am hoping to run into any one of them during my stay.