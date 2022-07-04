Life is starting to return to normal now that Covid protocols have been dropped. It’s been two-and-a-half years of lockdown levels, travel restrictions, infection anxiety, loss of loved ones and vaccine sceptics.

And just like that, it is gone as quickly as it was implemented. I don’t know what has happened to all the anti-vaxxers, but part of the reason the global economy was able to open again is because a large mass of people are now vaccinated. Not everyone got the vaccines and Covid isn’t gone completely, but with enough people vaccinated, the risk of infection is now lower for everyone.

And if more proof is needed, virtually none of the predictions of mass deaths or mind control have materialised. We now have different challenges to worry about. The deaths of 21 teenagers in a tavern in the Eastern Cape is one of the sad consequences of a prolonged lockdown.

People are desperate for interaction, to socialise and to make up for all the party time they have lost. It’s like everyone is rushing to recapture a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible. The Enyobeni Tavern tragedy is either an example of what may still be coming, or a cautionary tale for young people and parents alike.

TRAGEDY: Forensics at the Enyobeni Tavern Since the restrictions were lifted, everyone and their uncle started planning a party to celebrate our newfound freedom, and of course to make back all the money they have lost. This means stadiums, pubs, halls, night clubs, shebeens and taverns are going to be packed and getting more so at the end of the year. Remember we had a similar incident in Khayelitsha in 2015, when eight young people died at Osi’s Place in Makhaza, after a balcony collapsed, leading to a deadly stampede.

Where the 2015 victims were aged between 15 and 23, the youngest victim in East London was 13. In both cases, the tavern owners were clearly responsible for allowing children to enter and drink in their establishments. That’s not to mention the violations of various zoning, business and liquor licence requirements. Most of all it shows how some business owners are not really concerned with the well-being of their patrons, or their communities, but rather just with making money.

It is therefore critical that we as citizens and parents remain vigilant, especially over the next few months. Businesses are desperate to recoup the losses they suffered during the great Covid disruption. In doing so, some of them may not be prioritising the safety of our children.