Bobby Nitro was reviewing the Safely Home survey done in 2019 around South African attitudes to speeding, and was shocked to discover that 13.2 percent of people thought speeding meant driving faster than 140km/h, and most of these people were under the age of 25.

Most people do understand that speed on our public roads presents an unacceptable hazard; in short, speed kills. However, it’s not ‘most people’ that cause crashed, it’s the few who just don’t get it.

Granted, for 44 percent of people speeding was defined as driving faster than the speed limit, but it’s this minority that is likely to cause the biggest damage.

In addition, one-third of drivers reported that they themselves speed, and about 90 percent said they know of drivers in their neighbourhood that just go too fast.

It seems that there is too much of an acceptance, even a glorification, of speeding in our communities. That’s simply no good. Surely we need to change these attitudes?