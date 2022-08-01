In November last year, I had an extra R1 000 to my name. I decided to squirrel it away in a separate account and keep adding to it as often as I could.

The idea was to build a little savings account away from my regular banking stuff for a rainy day, or just sommer net. So I reactivated my dormant FNB account and proudly transferred my extra bit of cash. Anyway, life happened and I forgot about it by the time the new year rolled around.

I never touched it and never even thought about it. I finally logged into that account on Saturday for the purposes of this article, and guess what. There is a grand total of R625 left in there! That’s right dear friends, in just eight months, 375 of my hard-earned rands disappeared into the admin-fee abyss.

I know what you’re going to say. You selected the wrong type of account, Bobby. You should’ve made enquiries at the bank and made sure you choose an account with low admin fees, you should’ve read the T&Cs, etc. MONEY FOR NOTHING: FNB and other banks charge admin fees for doing nothing I know all of that and that’s part of the conversation that I want to have.

Our banks are extremely powerful and pretty much do as they please. To take them on, you need deep pockets and the patience of a saint, even just to get your own money back from them. There are cases where they have wilfully broken the law and then tie the courts up in legal proceedings, sometimes for years.

In this small case of mine, they literally had to do absolutely nothing for eight months, to earn R375. That’s money for nothing; and the next logical question is, how many thousands of their clients are victims of this very same thing every month? Ridiculous is an understatement. Basically, they hide behind jargonised small print, corporate bureaucracy and lack of competition to rob us blind, under the guise of admin fees and a monthly account fee, which FNB infuriatingly increased last month again.

But FNB is by no means the only one of the banks that act like a law unto themselves. A substantial portion of my livelihood is currently being threatened by Standard Bank’s decision to close the banking facilities of the Sekunjalo Group, which owns the Daily Voice, amongst others. They are doing this despite a ruling by The Equality Court that stopped Nedbank from doing the same thing recently.

Both banks say they are protecting their reputations, because of negative media reports in competing publications, about Sekunjalo and its owner Dr Iqbal Surve. NEGATIVE MEDIA REPORTS: Sekunjalo owner Dr Iqbal Surve If negative media reports is all it takes to shut down the banking of individuals and businesses, then surely dozens of bank accounts must be closed in this country on a regular basis. In fact, banks themselves would be left without banking services, if “a bad reputation” was the only criteria.

And how are banks allowed to act on mere allegations of criminality, without any due legal process? In fact, how are they allowed to act in direct contradiction to a court order, in which due process was actually followed? That is procedurally reprehensible for an industry that is all about procedure; and it is exactly what I mean when I say they are a law unto themselves.

It also means that I can decide to write a few negative stories about anyone I suspect of wrongdoing, and then encourage the banks to close that person’s accounts, for fear of reputational damage. That having been said, the livelihoods of more than 8 000 Sekunjalo employees (and their families), me included, will be cut off at the end of September, should Standard Bank go ahead with its plan. Now in the interest of transparency, I must declare that I am a fan of Dr Surve’s, due to the fact that several years ago, he was the only businessman who was prepared to invest resources into my own start-up business, with no expectations.

For that, and his general business acumen, I hold him in high esteem. But I am not so blinded by that admiration, so as to ignore possible wrongdoing on his part, if indeed there’s evidence to prove the allegations and insinuations. Then by all means, go after him using the legal processes that we have in place as a democracy.