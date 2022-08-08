I got a lot of criticism in the past when I wrote about the growing threat of civil unrest and even a revolution. Now I see social media is abuzz with similar comments, after our former President Thabo Mbeki expressed the very same thoughts.

It was at the memorial service for ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte that he spoke about signs that the country could be facing its very own Arab Spring. That is the name given to the uprisings by disillusioned youth in North Africa and the Middle East that led to regime changes in several countries, like Egypt and Tunisia more than a decade ago. Mbeki says the same thing could happen here, because the ANC has failed the nation on three fronts, when it comes to poverty, unemployment and inequality.

More on this ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte has died

Last year’s looting protests in Gauteng and KZN were small examples of what is possible when these frustrations reach boiling point. Putting a lid on it with things like the R350 basic income grant, doesn’t solve the problem, it just turns it into a pressure cooker. I started talking about this when I noticed crime and youth unemployment spiralling out of control.

Like then, I still maintain that crime is our biggest challenge and that as citizens, we would be able to tolerate most things, if only we felt safe in our daily lives. And now we can add a host of other problems into the mix – ballooning inflation, ongoing corruption and load shedding that is crippling our economy. Mbeki’s voice is far more considerable than mine and much more respected and influential within the ruling party.