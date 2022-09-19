The fact that crime is holding us back and crippling our individual sense of agency cannot be overstated. I have previously written about how crime is causing us collective trauma and low-level depression as a nation.

And, every now and again, there is a meeting of minds that brings with it the hope that the dire situation is getting the attention it requires and deserves. Another such meeting was held in Athlone on Friday involving the most important role players when it comes to crime. The mayor and the city’s security chief, JP Smith, along with National Police Minister Bheki Cele, met business leaders and members of the MJC, to discuss the ballooning of abductions and kidnappings for ransom.

The numbers are so alarming that it is now being described as having become something of a national sport. But kidnappings are only the latest criminal trend to be highlighted. Between violent gang turf wars, drug proliferation, corruption, crime syndicates, the construction mafia, intimidation in the long-distance bus sector, a rape pandemic, burglaries and many more, ordinary citizens are in a constant, heightened state of fear and anxiety. And rightly so.

GUNNED DOWN: Slain businessman Khalid Parker Just last week, Cele revealed that there were 83 murders in Cape Town over a seven-day period. The same crime stats also revealed that 237 people were kidnapped in the Western Cape from April to June this year. These are very unpalatable numbers that simply cannot, and should not, be tolerated.

Meetings are important to address these problems, but too often they come to naught. Sustained action on all fronts, especially from communities most affected, are what is needed. But even if we do manage to make a dent in the crime stats, it’s going to take a long time for us to heal as a nation. Just last week I was walking behind a young medical student, as we made our way up to Groote Schuur Hospital in broad daylight.

I was a few steps behind her and I could sense her unease that a strange man was walking behind her. I put on my friendliest, most harmless voice and called out to her. I told her to please let me pass so that she could walk behind me, because I didn’t want her to be so on edge.

She thanked me with a relieved and grateful smile. When we went our different ways, she said “thank you” one more time and wished me well for my day. I was happy that I could settle her nerves for that moment, but also angry that I represented something that brought that young woman so much anxiety and fear.