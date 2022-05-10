I am like a pit bull when it comes to service from banks and financial institutions. Do you know why? Because I am privileged. I work for myself, so I have the time to stand in long queues, without having to worry that it will affect my job.

I have unlimited access to wifi and data, so I can use my banking app (because “award-winning apps” are not worth crap if you don’t have data to access them). I have money for airtime, so I can stay on hold and listen to music, speak to an automated system and have my calls dropped. Very few people are in this position and therefore, consumer complaints against banks are often not seen through.

ISSUE: Limited data for bank apps Consumers simply can’t afford it. Seriously, are you gonna spend your last R50 on electricity or on airtime only to be put on hold? I have in the past encouraged consumers to lodge complaints against banks with the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS). I sincerely apologise if I made this sound easy. Because it isn’t.

According to the OBS website, here are some things to consider when lodging a complaint: Q: Did you contact your bank’s specialised dispute resolution department and lodge a complaint with them first? If not, then you must contact your bank’s specialised dispute resolution department first.

My response to this: So if someone is poor and doesn’t have taxi fare to get to a branch, or have money for airtime or data to lay a formal complaint with the dispute resolution department of their bank (who they are complaining about), then they shouldn’t bother to contact the Ombudsman. That sucks! Q: Did you obtain a written response with a complaint reference number from the bank? If not, then kindly contact your bank and request a written response to your complaint. Alternatively, if you have already waited 20 days or more, you may also proceed to the next question.

My response to this: So the Ombudsman is making the assumption that every consumer has access to the resources previously mentioned, as well as to email facilities. Or somehow they can constantly go in and out of a branch to get a written response to their initial complaint. This is either extreme ignorance of the lived reality of many, or appalling arrogance from the Ombudsman and the industry.

Q: Did you complete the application for assistance with the following attached? A copy of the complaint that you sent to the Bank’s Dispute Resolution Unit; A copy of the response received from the Bank’s Dispute Resolution Unit to the OBS Application;

Did you quote the reference number of the Bank’s Dispute Resolution Unit in your Application for Assistance? If no, then please complete our online application form or alternatively you can contact our friendly call centre staff who will gladly assist them in completing an application form over the phone My response to this: The application form on the website consists of five pages, which a large part of my community won’t be able to fill out, much less know how to upload the documents required. Again, the poor, the financially uneducated and digitally disadvantaged get the short end of the stick.

The Banking Ombudsman closed 981 internet banking fraud cases last year – 73% of these complaints were resolved in favour of the banks, and 197 (27%) were in favour of the bank customers. The OBS is touted to be completely independent. Their website states: “We’re completely independent – we look at the facts of each case and see if your bank has treated you fairly.

“In other words, whether they have followed the law and the banking regulations. We never take sides and we’re always impartial.” That’s great, except that their website also says: “The services we provide are free – you won’t be charged by us for any assistance that we provide. The work we do is paid for by all the banks who are members of the Ombud scheme. “Despite this, we are committed to being completely independent. We don’t let the fact that the banks pay for us affect the way we look at complaints, or the decisions that we make.”

Wait, what? Stoppie lorrie net daar! So all the major banks who consumers complain about to the Ombudsman, are also the ones who fund the Ombudsman? This leaves a very bad taste in my mouth.

Personally, I don’t think enough is being done to make all aspects of banking, and associated financial information accessible to our communities. As the loyal readers of my column, I would like to know if you agree or disagree with me on this. I truly value your input and opinion.