Thank you for always reading my column. Your support over the last few years has been really amazing, and I hope that I have helped even just one person through the information I share.

This week though, I am going to ask for your understanding, as I go on a rant – because I am utterly fed up with the state of things in South Africa right now. However, because this is a financial column, I am going to keep my gripes to things which are money-related. Which is just about EVERYTHING. Not too long ago, we stayed indoors because of Covid-19.

Now, we stay indoors because we can’t afford to go out. Last night my husband put R500 petrol into our car. He got 19.1 litres of Unleaded 95. We bought R500 electricity (without having to pay any penalty fees) and got 190 units.

I went to buy cooking oil for Labarang, and a 2 litre bottle of Crown cost R99.99. It didn’t even make sense to drive to another shop where it was cheaper, because with the price of petrol, it would have ended up costing more in any event. I don’t think the Daily Voice will publish the words I wish to use to describe the utter hell that is called load shedding – proudly brought to us by ESKOM.

EISHKOM: Businesses are suffering losses as a result of load shedding Businesses are haemorrhaging money and it has now reached the stage where people are losing their jobs because companies can no longer afford to employ them because of losses suffered due to load shedding. This, as unemployment is at its highest level ever in South Africa. Data from Bloomberg and Old Mutual shows that the country currently has twice as many welfare beneficiaries as registered taxpayers, yet SASSA is in utter shambles.

The Post Office stopped distributing the SRD R350 grant to nearly 500 000 people who made use of their services. Over 5 million people have been declined after the SRD re-application process, and millions more have not received payment for April, May and June. SERVICE: The Post Office stopped distributing the R350 grant to recipients According to stats released by DebtBusters in March 2022, South African consumers are stuck in an unsecured debt trap, while they have had no real income increase since 2016, with 25% less take-home pay and spending 62% of their income on repaying their debts.

Now I am not some uppity, rich person who has suddenly been hit by the cost of living and is now moaning and bitching about it. My father was a carpenter, my mother stayed home and took care of us and we went to public schools. We lived by the motto, “As daar is, dan is daar. As daar nie is nie – dan is daar nie”.

As an adult I got married and got divorced and was a single mother of two for nearly 10 years before remarrying. I am well aware of the financial struggle, as I have lived it, and therefore I know that I would have coped with all of the above so much better if: Our president had not kept millions of dollars under his mattress.

Government workers and dead people had not been paid the R350 SRD grant whilst people who really need it were declined and left to rot in poverty. Politicians were jailed for their thievery and corruption. Approximately R10 of the almost R27/litre we pay for petrol did not go to government for levies (just think about it, we could be paying R17/litre, if we didn’t have to pay government this huge chunk).

People were not being evicted from make-shift dwellings in the heart of winter, the homeless were not being fined, and traders who are trying to make an honest living were not having their goods (packets of sweets in some instances) confiscated by Cape Town Metro Police officers. Rich people didn’t keep on giving poor people advice on how to manage money they don’t have. Thankfully, I am spiritually sound and mentally strong, and by the grace and mercy of the Almighty, I am coping and still standing.

Not everyone is as lucky, and if they haven’t broken yet, the cracks are definitely starting to show. The South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) says that they have seen an increase in the number of callers experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression because of financial woes. SADAG Operations Director, Cassey Chambers says: “SADAG has over the last couple of weeks seen more and more people calling, feeling very helpless and hopeless, dealing with added stresses and triggers with regards to the financial situation.

“The increase in fuel prices, the knock-on effect it has on their family, their household, their job, transport and just their overall well-being.” Things are not looking good, but I hold on and pray that it will get better. Thank you for letting me vent. God willing, I will be back next week to financially inform and educate.

I am going to end by saying that if you are struggling financially and feel that it is emotionally and/or mentally affecting you in any way – know that you are not alone. Speak to someone you can trust, and if need be, make use of the numbers below: Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 567 567

SADAG Mental Health Line: 011 234 4837 Cipla 24hr Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline: 0800 70 80 90