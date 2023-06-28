It’s not easy navigating life after football for a lot of South African former players. The lack of options inspired the formation of the South African Football Legends by former Bafana Bafana internationals Matthew Booth, Brian Baloyi and Stanton Fredericks.

Booth explains: “We are the three directors. It’s an NPC [job-profit company]. “The basic aim of the legends is to offer different opportunities to ex-footballers, coaching opportunities, legends games, coaching clinics and so on.” It’s been especially frustrating for those who are interested in pursuing a coaching career, with the lack of accessible courses available locally.

PSL coaches have, as a result, been hit hard by the new coaching standards set by Caf, with some being forced to convert their qualifications earned from other federations, popularly Europe’s Uefa courses, facilitated in neighbouring countries by Ireland and Scotland to Caf. Booth says: “The Safa opportunities are so few and far between that a lot of my colleagues are starting to do the Uefa C in Windhoek. Reneilwe Letsholonyane traveled all the way to Zambia to do his Caf B.” Gavin Hunt, who is one of the PSL’s most successful coaches and one of the first locals to have the Uefa A, confirmed he will have to go to Zambia to take his test.

With a Caf A opportunity coming up in Botswana from August until December, Booth hopes they can bridge the gap to such opportunities between the different confederations, particularly the Cosafa region. They were recently part of an exhibition game against a team made up of their Botswana counterparts in Gaborone, to help raise funds for three ex-Botswana national players who are struggling. One has a prosthetic leg, one is in a wheelchair, and the other is ill.