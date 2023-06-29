Popular Cape Town showbiz producer and manager Bridgette Brukman is retiring. We were introduced to Brukman Consulting years ago, but in 2014 the music industry quickly took note of her influence and strong work ethic.

She started her own agency and managed some of the top artists of the Cape. Artists like Voice SA winner Craig Lucas, disco diva Salome, producer Robin Pieters, Nur Abrahams, and even actors like Jill Levenberg, trusted the Brukman Consulting team to manage finances and bookings and more. LOVED: Bridgette Brukman and her late husband These names flourished under the experienced eye of Bridgette Brukman.

I met her years ago, while I was producing events at the Garden Court Theatre. Back then, Bridgette was managing the theatre which would soon be booked out to the biggest clients in the Cape. Always someone to put our artists first and making sure they are seen in the best light, she created opportunities for many rising artists and produced some of the biggest events in Cape Town. One of these successful artists is Pieters, who partnered with Brukman on more than 10 massive shows, where every one of their events were sold-out successful collaborations with more than 5 000 people in attendance every time.

Pieters says: “It’s very sad to see this lady walk away, it’s not goodbye from my side, we will still see each other regularly, we’ve become great friends. All I can say is the industry will miss her but we need to respect her wishes even more.” He adds: “The path we have journeyed together was filled with the best stories, the best memories and the best concerts. I wish her all that she desires as she continues on this new path, thank you B.” Bridgette is closing down Brukman Consulting and says it’s a phase of her life she’ll never forget.

“I saw every business relationship quickly turning into a family bond; losing my husband in 2018, I quickly saw how important I was to everyone I worked with and they allowed that journey of loss feel very fulfilled,” she says. “I drowned myself in the work and wanted to do more every single day to avoid the emotions I was faced with; losing my life-long partner who supported me in every way. “This was the start to our very first sold-out Grand Arena success, it felt like my husband was literally holding my hand throughout that journey.”

Brukman says while the future of her firm looked promising, she now has more important issues to focus on. “I have my daughter who needs me especially now that they’re starting their university phase, they are moving into adulthood and I want to be there with them”. Salome had tears in her eyes as she described her friendship with Bridgette.

FINAL HOORAY: Bridgette’s tribute “I’m going to miss her, people never realise how it is or what it takes to put together a production, and she was the one I could always turn to when things got too much. “With this lady in your corner, you are always motivated and ready for the next challenge. “Thank you Bridgette for everything and know that I will always have your back.”

Sax player Don Vino describes Bridgette as a guardian angel to many. “My very first massive production was guided by the one and only B, we came up with the name Saxyvibes and it’s still the best thing that could’ve happened to me. She understands every musician’s need, she knows every solo act and what they would require, she knows how to handle it all. This industry will really miss you, B,” he adds. These artists are all uniting in song to bid farewell to a true ambassador of the arts.