The thing about bringing up kids is that they tend to do what we do, not really what we say. They watch us adults carefully, to see how we respond to situations, and that’s what they will mimic in their lives.
If we get angry at small things, so will they; if we are generous and help those around us, then we’re bringing them up to be of value in our society.
Know that when you’re driving, your kids are in the back seat and are picking up whether you are a patient driver, if you keep your cool no matter what, and slow down when there are pedestrians.
Do that, and that’s the way they will approach the road too. If you drive with no consideration, then they will learn to do that too.
And nobody wants more maligheid on the roads.