Upon the death of a loved one, it must be devastating to find that a funeral policy is not enough to cover their burial, especially when you have kept up with your monthly premium payments. The only thing worse than that must be to find that there will not be any payout, because you have unwittingly been paying a scammer who doesn’t actually provide any funeral cover.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has on many occasions warned the public to be cautious when buying funeral insurance policies. Many consumers have approached the Office of the FAIS Ombud for assistance when the funeral cover they had been paying for is not providing them with the benefits they expected to receive. According to FNB, fraudsters target the customers with the promise of funeral cover, mostly via face-to-face interaction. Premiums are then collected in cash on a monthly basis, leaving unsuspecting policyholders to believe that they’re covered. However, there is no insurance company underwriting the risk and the premiums collected are not paid over to a registered insurance provider.

Here are FNB's tips for consumers to protect themselves from becoming a victim of funeral cover scammers: 1. Avoid unregistered funeral services While some providers may promise cheaper premiums and convenience because they are operating in our communities, often, they are not registered.

Always take up a funeral policy from a reputable company to avoid fraudsters. Customers can find out if a provider is legitimate by checking with FSCA or the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa). 2. Deal with the right person Fraudsters sometimes pretend to be employed by a known insurance or financial services providers to sell funeral policies. Always ask the person selling you the insurance the details of the company and check if they are registered with the FSCA. If the alleged insurer does not want to give you that information, it’s best to walk away and not do any business with them.

3. Request a policy schedule After purchasing your funeral policy, ask the insurer to send you the policy schedule document for your records and confirmation of cover. The Financial Service Provider is obliged to disclose this information to you. Do not agree to anything that is not understood. A reputable insurer must be transparent and provide all the relevant details to provide you with the necessary comfort to know where to go when it’s time to claim, and what is included in your policy.

4. Know the insurance company behind your policy Sometimes the people selling insurance policies are not employed directly by the insurance company. Make sure that you know exactly which insurance company is carrying the risk on your policy and paying the claims. It’s critical for you to understand the entire policy, otherwise your family members could run into trouble at claims stage 5. Don’t pay your premiums in cash

Often, fraudulent funeral businesses will demand that you pay your monthly premiums in cash without keeping a record of the payments. It is recommended to start a debit order rather than handing over cash to people offering you funeral cover. It’s also important not to pay over any money until you have an official policy document. Here are also some additional tips by Long-term Insurance Ombudsman:

CONSEQUENCES MAY BE DIRE: Ensure all facts are up-to-date regarding your funeral insurance – Buy a policy from a company with a good reputation and do not let the salesperson tell you to hurry. Take your time and weigh up your options before you decide. – If you buy the policy from a salesperson, always ensure that the person is licensed by the FSCA to sell insurance. Ask the person to show you the licence. – Ensure that you know who the insurer is. Third-party administrators or retailers administer and sell funeral policies and therefore you have to know who underwrites the policy. Also, check the contact details of the insurer or funeral association.

– If you complete an application, do it yourself and read everything before signing. Ensure that all the information you give is correct and make sure that you give an accurate description of how you are related to the people who are covered so that you do not end up in a dispute about who is covered. – Answer honestly about your health and the health of other family members who will be covered. If you are dishonest and the insurer finds out about it when you claim, the policy can be cancelled and you will have to pay for the funeral out of your own pocket.

– Ensure that you get a copy of the policy schedule and insist to see and read it. Ensure that you understand everything and keep asking questions until you understand. If any of the information is not correct, insist to see that it is corrected. You have a cooling-off period of 30 days after you received the policy schedule to cancel the policy if you are not satisfied with it. Make sure that you pay the premiums on time every month. This is your responsibility, even if you pay per debit order.

– If your premiums are not up to date, the insurer can cancel the policy and refuse any claims. Funeral policies usually have a grace period of 15 days for late payments, but if you fail to pay, you lose your benefits. – Make notes in writing of all the promises of the salesperson, administrator or insurer.

USEFUL CONTACTS Long-term Insurance Ombudsman SHARECALL: 0860 103 236/ 021 657 5000/ 021 674 0951

[email protected] Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA): 0800 20 37 22 Switchboard: +27 12 428 8000

FAIS Ombudsman Tel: 012 762 5000 Sharecall: 086 066 3274 Email: [email protected]