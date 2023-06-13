Dear Truworths, this is not on. I have a Truworths store account and ordered a pair of shoes online from Office London.

This store is linked to Truworths and you can buy from them at their stores, or online using your Truworths card. The item was delivered to me on Wednesday, June 7. I ordered a size 3 shoe and when it arrived, it was too big. The shoe doesn’t come in smaller sizes, so I couldn’t exchange it and needed to return it.

I read the terms and conditions of returns and exchanges on the delivery note, then called Office London in Cavendish and asked if I could return it to them and have my account credited. They told me I could. I prefer to do returns in-store (as opposed to having it collected by courier again) so that there cannot be a dispute about the condition of the goods when it is returned. When I got to the store, on the same day the shoes were delivered, a very nice salesperson called Grant couldn’t do the return immediately, because it wasn’t showing on the system.

He explained that even though it had been delivered, it takes up to 48 hours to reflect. Only once it is on your profile, as received, could it be returned. I understood that, but pointed out that he should please tell the powers that be to print that on their invoices or delivery notes, so that people don’t waste time bringing in things for return and exchange within 48 hours of receiving an online order.

So I took my shoes and went home. I went back on Saturday to return the shoes and what followed is enough to make one either laugh or cry. The manager on call at Office London that day, Nosiphiwo Poni, and the salesperson couldn’t do the return of the item, because they needed assistance from “head office” when doing an online return.

BRIDGE THE COMMUNICATION GAP: Office London, a Truworths brand Apparently they have had this “problem” before. They called the head office and got no response. They then called customer service and were on hold for around 30 minutes.

The salesperson then told me that both head office and customer service are closed already and I should go home and phone customer service on Monday. I will admit that I gave her a rather sarcastic response to that suggestion. Frustrated, I went next door and tried to do an exchange at the Truworths store. Their policy states that you can return an Office London product to a Truworths store, but at a cost/handling fee of R25.

Nabeelah Taliep from Truworths Cavendish was extremely helpful and tried all she could to assist me. However, the manager Nomonde Tshetu was more interested in telling me about how they have had this problem with online returns before and still don’t know what to do. They, too, tried calling head office and customer service – but to no avail.

After spending an hour trying to return something on my account – that staff at Truworths and Office London, as well as the Truworths policy on returns and exchanges say I should easily be able to do – I had to once again, take my shoes and go back home. Now, as frustrated as I am, this isn’t about me, for I am a privileged South African. I am an independent contractor to various companies, and work predominantly from home.

I can leave when it suits me, and in the comfort of my vehicle go to Truworths for a THIRD time and try and return this item. My main concerns are this: What about the Truworths customer who does not have the luxury of flexible working hours and their own transport?

Are they expected to take public transport only within the working hours of the Truworths call centre to do a return, because the stores simply cannot do it without their assistance? With South Africans struggling financially, are we expected to waste our own airtime by being on hold with head office or customer service to get a service that according to our contracts, we are entitled to? The store managers at Truworths and Office London both verbalised that they have had this problem with online exchanges and returns in the past and that they, too, are frustrated at not being able to process it from their side.

Surely this points to a gap in processes and systems, communication and training. When is Truworths planning on addressing this? Why is it that it is so easy for retail stores to take money from consumers, but make us jump through hoops like circus animals when it comes to rightful returns and exchanges.

Sometimes the hands of staff in large retail stores are tied, as they can only assist to the degree that they have been informed and trained. That being said, good service from retail stores is not a favour to the consumer. We are paying for it, and have a right to it. If anyone reading this knows someone at Truworths “Head Office” or Customer Service, please ask them by when will their stores and staff be well enough equipped to do a return of an online product?