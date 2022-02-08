Many people have had a change in their work circumstances, or become unemployed due to the pandemic, but have very little knowledge or understanding when it comes to UIF.

Here are some frequently asked questions, answered by the Department of Labour.

1.What is the purpose of the Unemployment Insurance Fund?

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was established to provide short-term financial relief to workers, subject to certain conditions

2. What benefits are offered by the UIF?

Unemployment (Reduced Work Time), Illness, Maternity, Adoption, Dependants and Parental benefits

3. What are the qualifying

conditions & requirements for Unemployment Benefits?

Qualifying criteria

Application to be submitted within 12 months of termination of service.

Benefit payable from the date after termination of service.

Benefit payable if employer terminates services of the contributor, or contract of service has expired.

Benefits not payable in case of resignation and absconding, unless a case of constructive dismissal is proven.

Claimant to register as a work-seeker with the Department of Employment and Labour.

Subject to credits – benefits can be paid for a maximum of 365 days.

Workers who lose income as a result of reduced working time can claim for unemployment benefits.

Requirements:

13 digit bar-coded South African ID, passport, valid foreign national passport, asylum seeker refugee document.

UI.19 form.

Registration as work-seeker.

Periodic continuation form (UI 6A form) to be submitted on monthly basis.

In case of voluntary severance package or early retirement, a UI 2.11 form is required

4.When is a contributor not entitled to receive benefits?

If the contributor is suspended from receiving benefits because she/he has been working and collecting benefits or has committed fraud related to the UIF.

RELIEF: UIF cash helps when you’re out of work.Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

If the contributor has resigned or absconded from work.

5. How long does it take to process payment for normal Unemployment benefits?

Turnaround time to process a claim (approve/reject) is 15 working days. Payment will be made 30 days from the date of termination of service.

6. How do I follow up on my application after getting a reference number?

If you are having a problem with a claim, you can contact the call centre, but it helps to have the name of the official who has been assisting at the labour centre as well as which labour office you have been dealing with in order to resolve the issue.

The call centre can be reached on 08000 3000 7.

7. How do I unblock my account on uFiling?

Email all your full details to [email protected]

8. What is an alternative number to call for queries?

Clients can contact the UIF Call Centre on 08000 3000 7 or contact the labour centre directly (contact details for each office are on http://www.labour.gov.za)

The cell phone numbers of labour centre managers are also available on the Department’s website.

9. How soon can I receive my normal benefit payment after a successful application?

It should take no more than 15 working days.

10. How do I follow up upon signing my continuation form?

Please contact the UIF Call Centre on 08000 3000 7 or visit the labour centre where the form was submitted.

11. What is the best way to submit supporting documents when applying for all normal UIF benefits?

Clients are advised to use the seamless uFiling system by visiting https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/24.

12. Can I fill forms myself to claim UIF benefits?

No, the employer must complete the application forms and the bank form must be completed by the relevant bank.

13. Do I qualify to claim UIF benefits if I resign or abscond from work?

No, unless you can prove at the CCMA that it was constructive dismissal.

14. Why was my application rejected without a reason?

The application could be declined for various reasons. Generally, claimants would be turned away if their forms are incomplete.

Keep in mind that the banking details form is to be completed by the bank, and the salary schedule is to be completed by the employer.

There are also cases where the claimant’s employment history shows that previous employer/s never terminated the applicant when she or he left.

The client can make a follow up at the Call Centre on 08000 3000 7 or visit the labour centre where they applied to establish the reason for rejection.

15. What can I do if my claim is rejected?

You can appeal the decision online at https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/ or manually at the labour centre where the claim was rejected by completing and submitting our notice of appeal form that is available here http://www.labour.gov.za/DocumentCenter/Forms/Unemployment%20Insurance%20Fund/UI-12_notice-of-appeal-against-a-decision-of-a-claims-officer.pdf

Department of Labour in the Western Cape are contactable at:

Athlone, Old Klipfontein Road

021 697 1233

120 Plein Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

021 466 7160

Middestad Mall

20 Charl Malan Street

Bellville

021 941 7000

122 Main Road, Somerset West, Cape Town

021 852 6535

Town Centre, Mitchells Plain

021 441 8000

10 Molteno Street, Goodwood, Cape Town, 7764

021 591 0395

For more information visit https://www.labour.gov.za/

[email protected]