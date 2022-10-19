Cape Town City was simply not ready for the Caf Champions League and should see their exit at the hands of Petro de Luanda as a massive lesson. It was especially tough that they had started against the Angolan giants, who ended our very own Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf journey in the previous edition.

The Champions League is a massive test against the big boys. With the type of form City have been in this season, they were always going to struggle. It took coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens five matches before they registered their first win of the season. They’ve lost more than they’ve won so far in the league since, with two wins while losing three and drawing four.

It’s a team that’s still trying to find its identity with a lot of changes made to the team over the past year. The Citizens just didn’t have the team or squad to go far in Caf competitions this year. It didn’t feel like they were prepared for it. Meanwhile, Caf has their own way of doing things.

Coach Eric Tinkler was not allowed to be part of the historic journey into the Champions League because he doesn’t have the right qualifications to take charge on match days. Coaches need to have a Caf A or Caf Pro Licence to take charge of a Champions League match and Tinkler has Uefa A. It’s one of those where I think Caf is flexing its muscles as most coaches are doing their Uefa badges instead of their member associations.

I’m sure somebody from Caf is saying “just because it’s Europe doesn’t mean it’s better” while the guys who have Uefa expect their qualifications to be converted without them sitting class precisely because it’s European! I don’t know the content of the classes done, but what is it that the Scottish, Irish and Northern Irish FAs are doing right that they’ve managed to “infiltrate their territory”, as I imagine some Caf head honchos feel. I also still see a lot of the potential star players in their squad are still a work in progress.

Congolese Nathan Fasika and Cameroonian Brice Ambina have looked like a really nice core to build around at centreback and centre-mid respectively. SOLID: City’s Nathan Fasika Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez has connected well with most of the players he has played with in the attack and has chipped in with some goals. City have really struck some luck in the foreign transfer markets with these three.

The future is bright for the Citizens if they can hold on to their star players. Terrence Mashego’s move to Sundowns makes me concerned about what will happen if another club aggressively comes for Khanyiso Mayo or any of their other star performers. STAR MAN: Darwin Gonzalez The academy graduates are also showing positive signs as well. Everybody’s obviously raving about Luphumlo “Kaka” Sifumba, but we haven’t really seen him in senior PSL action week-in-week out.

There’s also Taahir Goedeman and Luke Daniels, who have stepped up and have shown some really positive signs when they’ve played. It’s perhaps rather better to consider a rebuild for now at City. It’s a lot to put on these players to win big matches or trophies.