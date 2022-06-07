I was a single mother, working numerous jobs at the same time for nearly a decade before I remarried. The struggle of single parents is real! Personally, I feel that any parent who requires the courts to instruct them to pay child maintenance is an ass! This applies to both fathers and mothers.

A child has a basic right to be maintained by both parents – not just one. Our children didn’t ask to enter this world, and we should know what our responsibilities are towards them. RESPONSIBILITY: Child’s welfare is both parents’ first priority. File photo Sadly, as a community our responses to issues are still based on “who we know”. If we know the “struggling” mother – we are going to have a lot to say about the “luisgat” father.

And if we know the “supportive” father, then we are going to have a lot to say about the “b!tchy” mother. We really must rid ourselves of this mentality. Nee mense. Ko’reg! The welfare of the child/children should always be our first priority. The Western Cape Government website has listed some essential facts about child maintenance:

1. If you don’t know the whereabouts of your child’s other parent, maintenance investigators can trace them and determine their financial capabilities. 2. Parents are required to pay maintenance until a child is self-supporting. 3. The court determines how much a child needs.

4. If maintenance isn’t paid, the court can take the money from the maintenance payer’s salary, their investment account, auction their property or issue a warrant of arrest. 5. The maintenance amount can increase or decrease depending on the financial circumstances. RESPONSIBILITY: Child’s welfare is both parents’ first priority. File photo How are payments made?

1.At the local magistrate’s office and designated government offices. 2. To the bank account of the primary caregiver. 3. Directly to the primary caregiver.

4. By means of deducting the money from the maintenance payer’s salary (garnishee order), in accordance with the Maintenance Act, 1998. 5. If your child is 18 and not self-supporting, maintenance should be paid into the child’s bank account. You need the following documents to apply for child maintenance at your nearest magistrates court.

1.Birth certificate of your child/children. 2. Your identity document. 3. Proof of residence.

4. A divorce settlement. 5. Proof of your monthly income and expenses. 6. The personal details of the parent required to pay maintenance such as their name, surname, physical and work address.

7. Copy of your 3-month bank statement. The application process: A maintenance clerk will submit your forms to the maintenance office for review and registration.

Submit proof of your monthly income and expenses such as receipts for food purchases and electricity/rent bills along with your completed form. You’ll then receive a reference number. The court will serve a summons (a letter instructing a person to come to court) on the respondent (the parent or guardian who should pay maintenance) to appear in court on a specific date to discuss the matter.

The magistrate will review the relevant documentation. He/she will then make an order and may decide to do so without requiring the parties to appear in court. If the responsible person doesn’t consent to the issuance of an order, they must appear in court, where evidence from both parties and their witnesses will be heard. If the court finds the person liable for paying maintenance, payments must be made. It’s a criminal offence not to pay.

The law and maintenance defaulters: According to the Maintenance Amendment Act (Act No.9 of 2015) parents who default on their maintenance order can be held liable in the following ways: 1. be blacklisted at credit bureaus,

2.be jailed for a period not longer than 3 years, 3. be imprisoned with the option of paying a fine, 4. have interest added to their maintenance arrears, or

5. have their property or salary attached. If the parent who is liable for maintenance can’t be reached, the court can issue an order to a cellphone service provider to provide the court with their contact details. Like with many local, provincial and national websites, the information listed above is the theory of things and how it SHOULD work.