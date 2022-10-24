Former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday accused his successor Cyril Ramaphosa of corruption and committing treason following a cash-heist scandal at the latter’s farm. In his first reaction to allegations that Ramaphosa concealed a multi-million dollar heist at his luxury farmhouse, Zuma said the “president is corrupt”.

“Your president has committed treason,” he told a news conference in Johannesburg. “No president should conduct private business while in office.” “It is inconsistent with the oath of office taken by [the] president. “Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side.”

More on this Load shedding declared SA's Word of the Year

The scandal erupted in June after former national spy boss Arthur Fraser filed a police complaint, alleging that robbers broke into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where they found and stole $4 million in cash hidden in furniture. ACCUSED: President Cyril Ramaphosa Fraser, who is an ally of Zuma, alleged that Ramaphosa concealed the robbery from police and the taxman, and instead organised the kidnapping and questioning of the robbers, and then bribed them into silence. The president has acknowledged a burglary but denies the other accusations.