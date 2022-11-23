President Cyril Ramaphosa is a spy and working with the CIA, former president Jacob Zuma claimed this week while speaking at an ANC Youth League event in Philippi. Zuma said there was a letter written by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association that requested suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to investigate these claims, reports The Star.

It is believed that among the reasons Magashule was suspended were due to these allegations. File Picture: Jacob Zuma A source confirmed to The Star that such a letter was written in 2018 but refused to comment further, saying the matter could not be discussed “in person”. Zuma told guests that Ramaphosa was a CIA spy.

“We have a president who has admitted in public that he was not elected because a majority of comrades elected him to be the president and that he bought the position of president of the ANC. “He has admitted that he bought the position of ANC president in the commission. He only denied the amount of money he paid in buying the position of president of the ANC. Therefore, he is a spy,” Zuma said. “But also there are allegations made against the president. One by McKenzie, who said he is working for the CIA, and the other one was made by Terror Lekota in Parliament.