A foreigner was shot dead while on his way to work on Monday morning. Salem Mbano, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean national, was killed during a robbery in Maroela Way, Kraaifontein.

A colleague, who asked not to be named, was shocked to hear about his death. Salem was killed at the spot where he and his co-worker wait for their lift every day. “We all wait here for our lift in the morning. So we were shocked to hear that he was shot dead while on his way,” he said. “We don’t think his death is related to the taxi violence, because we don’t travel by taxi and he walked from Bloekombos every morning,” the colleague says.”

Salem died of a single wound to the chest. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident [Thursday] at about 6.50pm at Maroela Road, Kraaifontein Industria, where the body of an unidentified male was found. “According to reports, SAPS members received a shooting complaint from radio control about the shooting at the mentioned address. On arrival the body was found lying on the road with one gunshot wound to the chest. Motive and suspect unknown at this stage.”