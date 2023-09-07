Zimbabwe cops have busted an alleged serial killer who has been preying on street children. It is believed he killed laaities living on the streets of various towns in Zimbabwe, brutalising their bodies and genitals using broken glass bottles, cutting off their genitals and removing their intestines.

He would then cook their flesh – either by boiling or braaiing it – before consuming it. Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, 20, was finally arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday, and indicated before a Harare magistrate that he would plead guilty to all the charges against him, reports IOL. ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ndlovu is linked to at least five cases of murder.

“The suspect who is believed to be living in the streets would target street kids who [would] be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomach and remove genitals and other body parts using empty broken bottles,” Nyathi explains. “The suspect would then boil or braai the human parts on any open fireplace and consume them while in the Harare central business district.” On Monday, detectives tracked Ndlovu along the Ritten Row Road in Harare after he allegedly tried to attack another child.