The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that Mnangagwa won by 53%.

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been re-elected after a contested poll in the country.

But the opposition, which has seven days to appeal the outcome of the results, has already rejected the results.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said there were glaring discrepancies in the elections.

This led to infuriated attacks on SADC observer team head Nevers Mumba by members of Zanu-PF.