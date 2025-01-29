DEMOCRATIC Alliance dik ding Helen Zille has now accused National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader, Fadiel Adams of “leaking” the investigation into City of Cape Town Mayco officials. The two political leaders have been at each others’ throats in the aftermath of last Friday’s SAPS raids at the offices of Safety and Security boss and DA’s deputy federal chairperson, JP Smith, and Xanthea Limberg, the mayco member for Energy.

Zille had told an media outlet that she knew about the investigations and she was heavily criticised by opposition party leaders, accusing her of possible obstruction of justice. The NCC’s Adams made good on his word to lay a klag with police against chairperson of the Federal Council of the DA, Zille. Adams on Monday showed up promptly at Cape Town Central Police Station at 8am to lodge the complaint of defeating the ends of justice against Zille.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that a case was opened and is under investigation. Adams said: “She has confessed that she has been tipped off into the investigation into the alleged criminality of JP Smith. That is a contravention of the law. “We presume it’s a policeman [who] has given her information that could have allowed them to destroy whatever they needed to.”

DA Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Zille hit back saying: “The first person who tipped the world off about an alleged raid on JP's office was Fadiel himself. "He has been making posts about this since last year. Lots of people apparently knew. The only unanswered question was whether it was a conspiracy theory or not.“ She said that one of Adams' posts said that the raid would happen before Christmas.