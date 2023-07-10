The woman who stole baby Zephany Nurse might be granted parole this week. Twenty-six years after she was kidnapped by Lavona Solomon, Zephany, raised as Miche Solomon, said she would be happy if her abductor is granted parole.

Solomon will be appearing for her second parole hearing on Wednesday, where it will be decided if she can be released or if she must stay in jail to continue her rehabilitation. “If she comes home, I will be happy that she has been rehabilitated, to move on with her life and start afresh. We are trying to live our lives and not give too much detail,” Miche told the Weekend Argus. Solomon is in the seventh year of her 10-year sentence at the Worcester Female Prison.

VICTIM: Miche, aka Zephany. File photo ​In 2016, she was convicted of kidnapping, fraud and contravening the Children’s Act. A three-day-old Zephany was snatched from Groote Schuur Hospital in April​,​1997. ​Seventeen years ​later, the Nurses found their daughter when sister Cassidy attended the same school as Miche and​ people noticed a resemblance. The girls became pelle and ​DNA tests would reveal that Miche was the Nurses’ long-lost daughter.

During the trial, it was revealed that Solomon had suffered miscarriages and was desperate to have a child of her own​, so that her partner Michael would marry her. Over the last two weeks, Solomon had undergone a second​ session of​ victim offender dialogue (VOD) with Miche and her family. Dad Morné Nurse said Solomon cried “crocodile tears” during proceedings and showed no remorse.