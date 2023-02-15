Girl, Taken is an award-winning documentary that delves into what happened when Zephany was abducted when she was just three days old from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997, how she was found 17 years later – and how everyone involved has coped since being thrust into the international spotlight.

Nearly two decades after baby Zephany Nurse was snatched from her hospital bed, her heartbreaking story will be told on local TV screens.

Co-directed by Francois Verster and Simon Wood, the documentary which is described as “gripping”, “complex” and “full of emotion”, won Best South African Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival, where the jury lauded its “many twists and turns”.

The story of Zephany, who was raised as Miche Solomon, is one many are familiar with – but not like this, reports IOL.

In Girl, Taken, she speaks about her idyllic upbringing; the devastation caused by her abduction coming to light; the dramatic criminal trial of the mother who raised her; and why she chose to stay with the Solomon family, even after learning that she had been stolen.