The alleged ‘Zeekoevlei Killer’ has been sent to the mang after being busted for the murder of an innocent young man. Nico October, 27, made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after being arrested by Grassy Park police for the murder of Aldino Williams, 20, on Friday.

Nearly a year after his death, cops revealed that he was killed by an alleged hitman of the Six Bobs gang for refusing to join them. FOUND AT NATURE RESERVE: Aldino Williams, 20. The youngster from Eagle Park was last seen by his family on March 6 and at the time, it was revealed he was abducted by unknown persons near his home. As his family continued their search, they hosted a 21st birthday jol on October 21 to celebrate his life and again appealed for information.

At the time, his mother told the Daily Voice that they were contacted by police just weeks before his birthday and were told a decomposed body was found at the nature reserve and she needed to hand over a DNA sample for testing. In January, the DNA test results proved that the remains found at Zeekoevlei were Aldino. His family hosted a funeral and scattered his ashes at Kalk Bay Harbour. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said that after months of investigation, cops traced the 27-year-old alleged hitman and arrested him at his hokkie in Phumlani Village on Friday morning.