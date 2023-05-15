The notorious ‘Zeekoevlei Killer’ has finally been busted for the murder of a young man last year. The suspect is set to make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after being arrested by Grassy Park cops on Friday.

Nearly a year after the murder of Aldino Williams, 20, cops have revealed that he was killed by an alleged hitman of the Six Bobs gang for refusing to join them. LIFE CUT SHORT: Aldino, 20. The case brought tears for Aldino’s mom Elizabeth, who said she has no words to describe the pain she felt when hearing the motive for her son’s murder. The youngster from Eagle Park was last seen by his family on March 6 and at the time it was revealed he was abducted by unknown persons near his home.

As his family continued their search they hosted a 21st birthday bash on October 21 to celebrate his life, and once again appealed for information. At the time, his mother told the Daily Voice they were contacted by police just weeks before his birthday and told a decomposed body was found at the nature reserve and she needed to give a DNA sample for testing. DEVASTATED: Mom Elizabeth. In January, the DNA test results proved that the remains found at Zeekoevlei were Aldino’s and his family hosted a funeral and scattered his ashes at Kalk Bay Harbour.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said after months of investigation, cops traced the 27-year-old suspect and arrested him at his hokkie in Phumlani Village on Friday morning. “He is a hitman for the Six Bobs gang and in the investigation we discovered that he wanted the victim to join the gang,” Laing explained. “When he refused, the suspect took out a knife and stabbed him in full view of others. They left the body there and fled the scene.