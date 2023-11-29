The family of Zanton Basson was dealt a heavy blow when, instead of going to trial, his murder case was postponed until April next year. No reason was given for the postponement at court. The 17-year-old Rocklands High School learner died in November 2022 after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his friend, Micarlo Grove, 22, after Basson checked him for being rude to an elderly person.

At Grove’s previous court appearance, magistrate Mary Jcawu, stated that all trial-ready matters would be postponed for a last time that day, to allow the court to begin with trials, as they’ve been on the list for a while. ‘FRIEND’: Micarlo Grove. But the family on Tuesday learnt that this would not be the case. Basson’s grandma Glynis Basson said the postponement made the family feel as if they are moving backwards.