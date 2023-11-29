The family of Zanton Basson was dealt a heavy blow when, instead of going to trial, his murder case was postponed until April next year.
No reason was given for the postponement at court. The 17-year-old Rocklands High School learner died in November 2022 after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his friend, Micarlo Grove, 22, after Basson checked him for being rude to an elderly person.
At Grove’s previous court appearance, magistrate Mary Jcawu, stated that all trial-ready matters would be postponed for a last time that day, to allow the court to begin with trials, as they’ve been on the list for a while.
But the family on Tuesday learnt that this would not be the case.
Basson’s grandma Glynis Basson said the postponement made the family feel as if they are moving backwards.
Glynis says: “This is another Christmas without Zanton, another year has passed and still we are here, we haven’t really moved on. What makes it even more heartbreaking is that the young man accused of killing Zanton will be enjoying his festive season as if nothing happened, [while] my family is shattered!”
Glynis says they would have felt better if the trial got underway.
She says: “At least then we would have the comfort of knowing that the trial is leading in the right direction, but they didn’t even say why the case was postponed, we have no clue what is going to happen, we don’t know if the trial will start then.”