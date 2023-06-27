The family of slain Rocklands High pupil Zanton Basson have been left frustrated following further delays in the case. The 17-year-old was allegedly was stabbed in the chest by his friend Micarlo Grove, 22.

Grove is facing a murder charge for the incident that took place in November 2022 at the Westgate Mall. After being granted bail of R5 000 in March, Grove made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday. However, the matter would be postponed again due to pending evidence before it could be transferred to the Regional Court.

The court heard that photographs as well as the outstanding blood and alcohol report still need to be submitted. The case was postponed until August 4 for further investigation. Outside court, the Bassons expressed their dissatisfaction with the most recent delay. Zanton’s ouma Glyniss said: “I’m just disappointed as it was again postponed, it is taking a toll on us to come to court and then nothing is happening.

“I just hope that on August 4, my birthday, something good is going to come out because we have been here since November and we want the trial to start now.” FACING MURDER CHARGE: Micarlo Grove, 22 She also said that if the case gets transferred to the regional court, they will fight to stop Magistrate Mary Jwacu from presiding over the matter. “No no, please state that we don’t want Magistrate Mary Jwacu for the case,” she added.