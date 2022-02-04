Zandile Christmas Mafe, the suspect arrested on charges relating to the fire that broke out in one of the buildings in Parliament in Cape Town last month, was on Friday denied bail by the Cape Town Regional Court.

Handing down the decision, magistrate Michelle Adams said Mafe had not provided exceptional circumstances to be released on bail, and remanded him in custody until February 11.

Mafe, who is being represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, was charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism and theft.

Mafe told the court in his appeal that the terrorism charges were making it difficult to get bail. The charges -- which fall under schedule 6 offences -- require the defence to gather evidence showing exceptional circumstances for release.

Adams agreed with the state that the evidence provided failed to prove exceptional circumstances. The court also said that Mafe may be a flight risk.

Mafe had told the court in his appeal that if he were to be released, he would stay in Cape Town and live off donations.

It has been a little over a month since his arrest on January 2 after a fire broke out in Parliament. Mafe was arrested shortly after that. Police said they had a video confession of him in which he made “left field” claims.

But Mafe told the court in an affidavit before his bail application that the first time he knew about the fire was when the police woke him up to take him in for questioning.

