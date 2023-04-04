Mayco Councillor Zahid Badroodien is back on the job. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday confirmed that Badroodien can now resume his seat as the Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation.

This follows the outcome of an inquiry clearing Badroodien of charges relating to electricity tampering at one of his properties, and Council accepting the recommendation of a written warning being issued to him. The mayor confirmed that Badroodien would not appeal the findings and that the matter has been concluded. DECIDED: Hill-Lewis. “I have let Cllr Badroodien know that I am satisfied that he can now resume his important work as the Mayoral Committee member for Water and Sanitation, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Cllr Siseko Mbandezi who has done an excellent job caretaking this critical portfolio while Council processes were under way,” said Mayor Hill-Lewis. In a statement, Badroodien said his innocence had been proven. “The recommendations made in the report support my submissions made to the Speaker six months ago.