Four Grade 12 pupils from Belhar High, each with an inspiring story, looked dazzling at their matric farewell thanks to a group of Good Samaritans from their community. Sean Pedro, Bernadette Rodriques, Ronaldo Hurling and Shaunae Adriaanse were pampered and dressed to the nines on Friday, after residents approached the school to identify learners in need.

Sean, 19, a disabled boy, said it is a miracle that he could attend his matric ball as he was born with chronic asthma and nearly died. “I was born with no heel, only toes and half a foot. I am grateful for this opportunity and I feel like I do not deserve this,” he added. Ronaldo, 18, lives with his foster mom who took him into her care since the age of two. He was born with foetal alcohol syndrome.

“I wasn’t born like a normal child, my speech wasn’t perfect, I had a stutter and she organised for me to go for an operation on my leg,” he said. “I did not think that they would choose me to be sponsored, it is my first time getting something.” Bernadette, 18, said she had a lot of anxiety when she reached high school due to a fear of bullying.

“I did not like primary school because I was bullied a lot because of my weight and that had a huge effect on me, children are horrible,” she added. “I used to confide in my grandma who made me feel better and when she passed away, it felt like I lost my champion. “This means a lot to me because I always wanted to go to the matric ball but I knew there was not a chance for me to go because of finances.”

Shaunae, 18, lost her mom last year due to Covid and is in the care of her dad, who receives a disability grant. “It is still hard, I did not want to go to the matric ball in the first place because I knew it was going to be hard to get things and look pretty,” Shaunae said. The group made quite an entrance when they arrived in larney cars, accompanied by a fleet of bikers at the Cathkin Caterers hall in Rylands on Friday.