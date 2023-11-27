A youth organisation says they are fighting crime through education and making strides in fostering youth development in one of South Africa’s crime hotspots, Hanover Park. Youth Impact SA: Empowering Communities Through Youth Development, a non-profit organisation, was established in 2021 by a group of youngsters employed by the Western Cape Safety and Security Department to address safety concerns in the area.

Shayleen Naidoo from Youth Impact SA says: “We strive to take our programmes to where the youth are and offer stimulation that aligns with their interests. “With the rise of platforms like TikTok, our free dance programmes, led by ballroom dancer Tasreeq Fish, have proven to be particularly effective in engaging and inspiring the youth.” Empowering Communities Through Youth Development. Picture supplied Over the years, Youth Impact SA has successfully implemented a range of programmes and interventions.

These include recreational activities in schools, Early Childhood Development centres, City of Cape Town facilities and community rental unit courts. Additionally, the organisation has established kids clubs, back-to-school programmes, movie nights, Friday night youth events, and performing arts programmes teaching drama, dance and singing. While currently limited to the area due to resource constraints, the NPO aspires to expand its footprint in the coming year, says Shayleen.