The Development Centre for Community Upliftment held a fun-filled Youth Day event on Thursday in Belhar. Founding member Camelita Reizenburg says they also arranged the day for parents to be aware of what their kids get up to.

“Our partnership with the non-profit organisation within Belhar and the local schools allows us to reach the multitude of the youth,” she says. “The march and event came about after working in the schools of Belhar. “We realise that not a lot of parents or adults are aware of the challenges the youth face daily, therefore the youth decided to take challenges to the streets to raise awareness.

“One of the challenges is the #420 where youth were encouraged to participate. Parents and community were not aware the #420 party was a drug party and the parents assume it is just another school party.” More than 200 people attended the event including marching bands from the area and Delft. Firefighters and Law Enforcement officers were present.

“DCCU is hoping as youth organisations in Belhar to raise awareness amongst parents, community and relevant stakeholders with the assistance of our partners SAPS, Law Enforcement and even the fire department,” Carmelita says. “We would like to say to the youth of Belhar we at the Development Centre for Community Upliftment are here to support you and have a safe space for the youth to come and speak to us regarding the challenges. “We have qualified trauma counsellors that you can trust. The St Francis African Methodist Episcopal Church is a safe place the youth or any community member can turn to.”