A Tafelsig woman has reopened her girls youth club after two years, which was temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warda Cay has been running the Cay Girls Youth Club for 10 years now and has 20 girls signed up.

The mom of two says she started the club because children in her community are faced with a lot of social ills.

She encourages the girls to do self care and pursue studies or careers after school and helps the girls stay motivated.

She says some of the girls have already matriculated but have stayed on as the club provides them with a safe haven.

The stay-at-home-mom, who relies on donations from family and friends to sustain her project, has urged young girls to join.

“It started with kids in my street and the love I have for children.

“Our community is faced with so many social ills, our kids from a very young age suffer from depression.

“I decided to open a youth club that will offer these kids fun, love, guidance and support them through their years in school. Some of these kids are with me since grade R.

“I’ve seen what a huge difference this club makes.”

Warda explains that the girls face various challenges.

“I get people from all walks of life to come out and motivate them to make a success of their lives.

“I’m trying my best to give them the tools they need to make their lives successful.”

The girls also go on outings but Warda says it can become tough as money’s too tight to mention.

If you would like to join or assist, call Warda on 076 792 3914.

[email protected]