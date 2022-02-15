Twins, who celebrated their 44th birthday last year, decided to donate to 44 charity organisations until they turn 45.

Yolanda and Amanda Cuba formed the Brighter Lives NGO and started donating in Johannesburg where they live.

They donated R44 000 to the crèche they attended and since then they have been travelling all over the country visiting various organisations.

Yolanda Cuba

On Saturday, they were at the Bambo Disabled Home, Tomlat Children’s Home and Emasithandane Children’s Organisation in Cape Town and donated food, bags, T-shirts and TVs.

The twins have family in Gugulethu. Yolanda is an executive at MTN while Amanda is a real estate agent.

“We started off with the institution where we went to crèche and we gave them funds and then chose 44 other institutions in all provinces, we were in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Northern Cape and it was time for the Western Cape,” says Amanda.

“The aim is to have covered all the provinces and 44 organisations by our 45th birthday in August. The idea is to donate R10 000 every month to each of the institutions that we go to, even those that we couldn’t physically get to.”

Amanda Cuba

Yolanda adds that it has become a family affair: “Our children also joined us in our drive, they collect books for the children in the institution, they write to the rotary clubs, Exclusive Books and others and they work for their money, with which they buy books.

“We create proper reading corners in every home we visit, we give them TVs so their kids can have a proper way of being engaged,” she explains.

SPOIL: Kwaai TVs for kids’ benefit

“We visit orphanages, childhood centres where we feel we can make a difference. We find those are the most vulnerable places in our society.”

Founder of Bambo Disabled Home, Thandiwe Figlan, says: “We take care of 16 children with disabilities, and who are abandoned.

“We don’t get funding, I am doing this on my own and also have a family who helps me when I need something, but we rely on the children’s social grants. We are grateful that Brighter Lives chose us,” she said.

[email protected]