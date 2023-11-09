A Thornton barber proved to be a cut above the rest after he came out tops at the 2023 Wahl Duel of the Barbers competition. Shameeg Davids, 32, won the Blitz Fade title and was also named Duel Champion at the illustrious event that took place at the Perdeberg Cellar in Paarl on October 29.

The resident barber at King’s Pride Hair Studio in Pinelands says he had to pull out all the stops on his road to victory. This year Shameeg entered the Duel Master Blitz Fade and Duel Champion main event categories and came out on top. Shameeg explains: “I have tried for two years to win the main event and to take on the three-time duel champion was great, but first I had to go through the qualifying rounds of the Blitz Fade.

THE FINAL CUT: Shameeg Davids in action at the barber competition “There were two rounds, I came in top of the second round with a two-minute fade to get me to the final, meaning that the person that came out on top in the first round battled it out with me.” In the final round, he went up against the ultimate opponent, Zaid Thebus from Boyz to Menz Hair Studio, who has held the Duel Champion trophy for the past three years. There was a 15-minute duel where competitors had to produce a complete haircut that seven judges would score.

Shameeg says: “It was a great feeling to win both trophies and the main event because many barbers had tried to get this trophy for the last three to four years. “I focused on the other two categories which are the street style and perfect cut, but I didn’t get any slots for those this year and that’s why I had my focus just on the blitz fade and the main events, to become Duel Champion. PROUD: Wife Layaan celebrates with champion Shameeg His wife, Layaan Davids, says although she believed in her her hubby, it was still a lekker surprise when he made it to the finals.

The glowing motjie says: “I shouted for him out of excitement but somehow it felt like I was numb from the inside, like my voice couldn’t be heard.” Shameeg adds that winning the Wahl Duel of the Barbers crown was the ultimate stamp of approval in the male grooming and barbering world. A proud Sameeg says: “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride and never quit, you'll be a winner.