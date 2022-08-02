A Claremont rugby club shared more than a ton of fish with surrounding communities as far as Mitchells Plain on Saturday. Arnold Brice, a board member of the Villagers Football Club said the club regularly receives the seafood donations and this time they decided to share it with the community and with those in need.

“We get donations through another board member and we usually share it among the players who live in hostels all over the city but this time we received about 1.2 tons of fish so we decided to share it with charities, churches and communities all over,” Arnold explains. “My cousin, Keith Blake, is heavily involved with charity organisations so I contacted him and the donations spread as far as Mitchells Plain and Vrygrond.” GOOD SPIRIT: Arnold Brice Arnold added the fish that was donated is a Japanese Green Eye fish, also known as Mehikari, which is a delicacy usually used in sushi and tastes similar to hake.

“The people were so grateful to get the fish and we just got so many pictures of them making fish and chips and just enjoying it. “After we gave the donations, they said they cannot wait till we do it again,” he says. DELICACY: Japanese Green Eye Pastor Evariseus Nguti, of the Missionary of Hope in Ottery, said his congregation was beyond grateful for the donation and that they felt blessed to have been on the receiving end of the rugby club’s generosity.