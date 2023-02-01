One of Mitchells Plain’s youngest authors has launched her first book, and has already started on her next one. Twelve-year-old Leila Alexander launched Young Mind Unspoken Thoughts, which is a collection of her own poetry, on Monday at the Westridge Library.

“I was very happy about the launch, it was nice to read and show the people my work,” Leila explains. The young meisie, who started writing poetry after her grandmother died, says the book launch has now paved the way for newer possibilities. “Big opportunities opened up opportunities for me and a lot of people helped me, people like Yusuf Daniels especially, and everyone has been very supportive,” she adds.

Her mother Karen Alexander-Haddon says that the book is a stepping stone for Leila to grow as a writer. “She is only 12 years old but we are very proud of her, my whole family is proud. “The book is not about her making money but about her putting herself out there, knowing that you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Karen explains.

NEW: Leila Alexander’s book Acclaimed Cape Town author Yusuf Daniels, who was at the book launch, tells the Daily Voice that he was blown away by Leila’s writing. “She is way beyond her years, she speaks to the youth and I think every young lady should listen to her poetry,” Daniels adds. He says that Leila has got a unique and natural gift for the written word: “I can only imagine what she is going to be like at the age of 16 or 17.”