An innocent young man from Hanover Park was killed while walking home.
Shocked residents say the murder of Peter Louw, 21, remains a mystery after they found him with a single gunshot wound to the head shortly before midnight in Athsur Walk on Tuesday.
Dad Daniel Bailey, 54, says almal has been left confused by the shooting as his son was only known as someone who skarreled to feed his drug addiction.
“He just turned 21 last month and was not married and didn’t have children. He left here late and his mother still asked him where he was going so late.
“We were in bed when someone came to tell us that he was shot in Cowboy Town and was laying there,” he adds.
Bailey says at the scene the family was told that Peter had been cleaning the yard of one of the homeowners and was on his way home when he was attacked and robbed.
“We think they wanted to rob him because his pockets were omgedop. So we think they took whatever money he earned there.
“The community and the family is heartsore because Peter was not even a gangster and didn’t deserve to die like that. He used to smoke drugs and would skarrel for scrap metal and do jobs to buy pilletjies, but he was not a skollie,” his pa adds.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Philippi cops are investigating a case of murder.
“The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested.”