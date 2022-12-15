Shocked residents say the murder of Peter Louw, 21, remains a mystery after they found him with a single gunshot wound to the head shortly before midnight in Athsur Walk on Tuesday.

Dad Daniel Bailey, 54, says almal has been left confused by the shooting as his son was only known as someone who skarreled to feed his drug addiction.

“He just turned 21 last month and was not married and didn’t have children. He left here late and his mother still asked him where he was going so late.

“We were in bed when someone came to tell us that he was shot in Cowboy Town and was laying there,” he adds.