There was shock and tears in Samora Machel on Tuesday when residents found the body of a young mom who had her throat slit, allegedly by her jealous boyfriend.

The devastated family of Nomathamsanqa “Thami” Fani, 31, says they were called to the horrific scene in the Kosovo informal settlement after neighbours made the grisly discovery just hours after the couple had a fight.

Sister Nokubonga Dywili, 39, says Thami had been dating Mthanyana Siphelele for just over a year but was living in fear of him.

“She has two daughters, aged six and 12, but they were not his children,” she explains.

“She worked as a part-time nanny and had her own shack just metres away from his. We were called by the neighbours who were screaming and crying because they found her lying face down on the grass.

SCENE: Body in Samora Machel. Picture supplied

“She went to him [Monday] night and she was still in pyjamas. Neighbours said they heard shouting and then just silence.

“After 6am [yesterday], they came out of their homes and found her lying there naked.

“When they turned her around, they saw her throat was slit and he has since run away. There is still blood in front of his shack.”

SHOCKING: Found by her neighbours. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.”

Nokubonga says Thami feared her boyfriend.

“He was very abusive and very jealous. If another man just spoke to her, he would be angry,” she says.

“He shouted at her all the time and she was living in fear of him. He fled the scene and we hear he is on his way to Mthatha.”

MANHUNT: The suspect fled the scene

Thami’s employer Tarryn-Lee Bell, 37, was called to the scene and says she is still in shock.

Bell, who ironically is part of a team who plan to host a memorial on 5 March at the Grand Parade to honour women who have lost their lives to gender-based violence, said she never thought she would have to include Thami’s pictures.

“We are completely floored. I am working with a network founded by Roegshanda Pascoe that deals with gender-based violence and we are hosting a vigil and a march on 5 March and my key role is to do a memorial wall that will be flashing all the women we have lost in the last five years in the Western Cape,” she says.

“This morning I realised I would be adding my nanny’s name to that list. When I got there and they lifted the blanket, I saw her naked body I was overcome with pain. She was young and incredibly beautiful.”

Thami became the ninth female to be murdered on the Cape Flats in as many days.

