A Strandfontein family is appealing for help to find a young mom who has been missing for more than a week. Melissa Julius, 30, was last seen on October 16 in the 7de Laan informal settlement after visiting a relative.

Her sister Janine Pareira, 28, says the mother of one has never gone missing before. “The last time I saw her was 16 October. It was a Sunday and she was visiting me as usual and we were just talking,” says Janine. “She left at about 5pm and I closed my gate as she was going to her own place that she has here in the kampie.

“The next day I went to work and didn’t see her in the area, but when it became night and she didn’t come to me that is when I started to get worried.” Janine says she went looking for her sister but found her home empty. “People said they saw her in the area on Sunday night, but then nobody saw her the next day,” she explains.

“I searched everywhere and I am very worried because while she skarrels for her drug money, she always goes home and never goes missing. “I am scared that something bad may have happened to her. “The last time she was seen she was wearing black tights, pink Nike takkies, a black doek and a blue denim jacket.”